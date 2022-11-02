Russia's attacks kill 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injure 7 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have wounded 10 people in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

Seven people, including two children – a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl – have been injured in Kharkiv Oblast, said Oleh Synehubov, the oblast governor.

Over the past day, one person has been wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and one – in Sumy Oblast, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. He cited data from regional military administrations.