Russia's attacks kill 2 in Donetsk Oblast, injure 8 in Kharkiv Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed two civilians and wounded seven in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Seven more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been found in liberated Sviatohirsk over the past day, according to Kyrylenko.

Russia also shelled Kharkiv Oblast, injuring eight people, said the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that the death toll has risen in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strikes on Oct. 6 to 11 people; 13 civilians were wounded. On Oct. 7, the oblast governor, Oleksandr Starukh, said Russia hit Zaporizhzhia again, injuring one person and damaging multiple infrastructure objects. This time Russians used Iranian Shahed-136 drones for the attack.