Russia's attacks kill 2 in Donetsk Oblast, death toll in Mykolaiv rises to 5

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed two and wounded five civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

The bodies of six more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been discovered in the villages of Drobysheve and Yarova, according to Kyrylenko.

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Mykolaiv overnight has risen to five, two people are injured, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Over the past day, Russia has hit several settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding a 42-year-old man, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been hit by "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor. No casualties have been reported.