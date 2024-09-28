The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russian double-tap attack on Sumy hospital kills 6, injures 1, interior minister says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 28, 2024 10:56 AM 2 min read
A hospital reportedly damaged in a Russian attack on Sumy, Ukraine, on Sept. 28, 2024. (National Police of Ukraine/Telegram)
Russian forces launched a double-tap strike on a hospital in the northeastern city of Sumy, killing six people and injuring another, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Sept. 28.

The initial attack claimed one life and caused extensive damage to several floors of the hospital, according to Klymenko. The second strike hit as rescuers and police arrived to evacuate patients to safety.

“As of now, six people are known to have died, including a policeman. Another policeman was wounded,” Klymenko said in a Telegram post.

The regional military administration reported that Russian troops targeted the healthcare facility around 8:30 a.m. local time with an airstrike and Shahed drones. About 10 minutes later, the Air Force confirmed Russian forces had also deployed powerful KAB-guided bombs in Sumy Oblast.

In his Sept. 28 update, Klymenko noted it was the second consecutive day that Ukrainian police had suffered casualties. He added that search efforts were ongoing in Kryvyi Rih, where another worker might still be trapped beneath the rubble.

For more than two years, Russia has indiscriminately attacked civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, striking hospitals, schools, and residential buildings in a campaign seemingly designed to erode the nation’s morale.

Since Ukraine's surprise cross-border operation into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in August, launched from Sumy Oblast, the fighting has intensified around Sumy. The region had seen relative calm following Russia’s withdrawal in the early months of the full-scale invasion.

