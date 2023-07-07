Blinken: Russia’s attack on Lviv 'yet another example of the Kremlin’s brutality’

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken strongly condemned Russia's July 6 attack on the city of Lviv that killed seven people and destroyed dozens of homes.

"Russia’s attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv is yet another example of the Kremlin’s brutality—and why support for Ukraine’s defense against the Kremlin’s aggression is vital. U.S. commitment to Ukraine is unwavering," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Early in the morning morning on July 6, Russia launched a missile attack on Lviv, targeting the city with Kalibr cruise missiles that hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Seven people were killed and 36 were wounded in the attack, fourteen of whom were hospitalized. The attack was the largest attack on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the start of the war.

Situated in Ukraine's far-western Lviv Oblast, the city of Lviv is distant from the front lines and, for the most part, has been spared from direct Russian attacks.

It has nonetheless experienced intermittent drone and missile strikes on critical infrastructure through since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.