Russia's attack on Kherson Oblast kills 1, injures 7

by Olena Goncharova December 8, 2024 10:39 PM 2 min read
An old woman walks in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske on November 3, 2022, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces (Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images)
A man was killed and several others injured in Kherson Oblast on Dec. 8 following Russian drone attacks, local authorities reported.

A 73-year-old man in a town of Kindiika close to Kherson died after explosives were dropped from the drone, while four others, including a 40-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, and two men aged 42 and 59, were wounded. In Kherson city, three men, aged 55, 56, 62, and were also injured in the attack.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed the fatalities on Telegram.

Kherson Oblast is a frequent target of Russian attacks aimed to to terrorize civilian populations, with experts suggesting these strikes may serve as experiments for refining drone tactics and operator skills.

On Dec. 1, Russian strikes killed three people and injured eight. A few days after, on Dec. 4, another attack killed two people and injured five.

These attacks follow recent developments at the Ukrainian front line, where military forces are locked in a battle over small islands in the Dnipro River.

Control of the islands would allow Moscow to intensify attacks on the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

On Dec. 4, Prokudin suggested that Russia was preparing for another offensive toward Kherson, hinting that that front may be about to heat up.

On a forgotten part of Ukraine’s front line, Russian forces mass for assault on Dnipro islands
With attention focused on Moscow’s grinding advances in Donbas, and Ukraine’s efforts to hold onto Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, one area of the front lines continues to see daily battles but little coverage. Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in an ongoing fight over a series of small is…
The Kyiv IndependentKhrystyna Zhevlakova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Reuters reports Assad may have died in plane crash, later removes report.

Reuters on Dec. 8 reported, citing its Syrian sources that "there was a very high probability that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash" as he was fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels. Reuters later deleted the information from its reporting.
11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
