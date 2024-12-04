This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks against Kherson, Donetsk oblasts kill 6, injure 16 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 4, 2024 10:39 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 3-4, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 16 over the past day, regional authorities said on Dec. 4.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 29 of the 50 Russian drones overnight, the Air Force said. Eighteen drones were lost, and one flew to occupied territories, according to the statement.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 11 injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

An artillery attack against the city of Kostiantynivka killed a 52-year-old man and injured four people, the governor said. Another person was reportedly killed and three injured during an attack on the town of Pokrovsk.

One civilian was killed and another injured in Kotlyne, one was killed in Dachne, two were injured in Druzhkivka, and one in Zvirove, according to Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and five injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Twenty houses, a cell tower, and an outbuilding were reported as damaged.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Ternopil, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
