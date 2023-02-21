Southern Command: 6 killed, 12 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six people were killed and 12 injured by the Russian shelling of Kherson city on Feb. 21, the Southern Operational Command reported.

According to the military, the attack targeted residential areas, critical infrastructure facilities, a local market, kindergarten, hospital, bus stop, garages, and cars in Kherson. Several apartments in residential buildings have caught fire as a result of the shelling.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, earlier reported hearing "at least 20 explosions." According to Prokudin, Russians presumably fired with the Grad rocket launcher.

Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River. Russians were pushed to the east bank of the river, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.



Following the liberation of Kherson, numerous reports emerged of torture chambers where thousands of Ukrainians were subject to physical and mental abuse.

The latest Russian attack on Kherson coincides with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's speech in which he cynically claimed that his country was "not at war" with the Ukrainian people but rather "the Kyiv regime" that has the backing of the West.

