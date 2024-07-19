Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Crimea, Sevastopol, War, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russian tourists cancel Crimea holidays en-masse, Ukrainian military intelligence says

by Chris York July 19, 2024 4:26 PM 2 min read
People relax on a beach on Black Sea in Yalta, Crimea, on June 19, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian tourists have canceled summer holiday bookings in occupied Crimea en-masse, amid concerns over the "difficult security situation," Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on July 19.

In a post on Telegram, HUR claimed 80% of trips to Sevastopol had been canceled while the rate across the peninsula as a whole was more than a third.

"The mass refusal of Russians to vacation in Crimea was influenced by the unreliable and deadly work of the invaders' air defense system," HUR said.

Russia has a number of military bases in Crimea, most notably in Sevastopol, home of the Kremlin's Black Sea Fleet, though successful Ukrainian strikes forced Moscow to pull out much of its naval forces from the peninsula earlier this month.

Despite often being within sight of active military bases, some Russian tourists continue to vacation at the Black Sea beach resorts.

Last month, three people reportedly died when Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula.

While HUR's claims about the cancelation rates could not be verified, earlier news reports paint a picture of a Crimean tourist industry in dire trouble.

In May, it was reported that local health resorts were offering discounts of up to 40% in an attempt to lure tourists to the peninsula.

Russia’s T-90M tank losses in Ukraine hit 100 – and it only had 67 to begin with
Once described as “the best tank in the world” by Vladimir Putin, the T-90M recently hit a milestone that raises a few questions about the Russian president’s appraisal. According to the open-source investigative project Oryx, 100 of them have either been destroyed, damaged and abandoned, or captur…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.