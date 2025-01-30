paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Sports, Crash, Airlines
Edit post

Russian figure skating champions reportedly on board plane crashed in Washington

by Kateryna Hodunova January 30, 2025 11:58 AM 1 min read
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river outside Washington, DC, Jan. 30, 2025. (Andrew CCaballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian world figure skating champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova were on board the American Airlines plane that crashed in Washington, DC, on Jan. 29, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing its sources.

The plane crashed into a military helicopter while landing at the Washington airport. There were 64 people on the plane. In the first hours after the crash, rescuers found no survivors.

The plane was flying from Wichita, Kansas, where the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and the National Development Camp for athletes and coaches were taking place.

Shishkova and Naumov's son Maxim, who competes for the U.S. national figure skating team, was also allegedly on board the plane, the Russian Telegram channel Shot reported.

Inna Volyanskaya, a bronze medalist of the USSR championship in pairs skating, was among the passengers as well, a source told TASS.

Most of the skaters on the plane were "children of Russian immigrants," the Russian Telegram channel Mash reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Uzbekistan Airways reroute European flights to avoid Russia, Belarus as ‘precaution’
Uzbekistan Airways airliners have changed their routes when flying to Europe to avoid Russian and Belarusian airspace as a “precautionary measure,” the Uzbek news outlet Repost reported on Jan. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:26 PM
Video

Polish envoy on moving past painful history with Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek sat down with Poland's charge d'affairs in Kyiv, Piotr Lukasiewicz, to discuss why Poland stands out among Ukraine's allies and how to approach the most painful chapters of the shared Polish-Ukrainian history.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.