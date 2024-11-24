Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian troops kill 2 civilian women, injure man in Donetsk Oblast's Toretsk, prosecutors say

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 24, 2024 5:01 PM 1 min read
In this aerial drone image, damage to the city and its buildings can be seen after heavy artillery and guided bomb attacks by Russia in Toretsk, Ukraine, on July 24, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fatally shot two civilian women and injured a man in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on Nov. 24.

According to the report, at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, Russian soldiers entered an apartment in a residential area of Toretsk and "deliberately" opened fire with automatic weapons on three civilians.

Two women were killed on the spot, while a man sustained injuries, including fractures to his shoulder and collarbone.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, the prosecutor's office said.

Toretsk has emerged as one of the hottest areas in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian forces press their offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of committing over 137,000 war crimes since the start of the full-scale invasion. These include the mass abduction of Ukrainian children, the torture of civilians in occupied areas, and widespread killings.

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
