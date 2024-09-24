Russian troops constantly storming Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, situation 'steadily tense,' Ukraine's military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are continuously storming the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, with the situation remaining "steadily tense," an infantry commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, known as "Oscar," told Suspilne on Sept. 24.

While there are signs of stabilization near Pokrovsk, the focal point of Russia’s offensive in Donetsk Oblast, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult near Vuhledar. The front-line town lies about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of occupied Donetsk and roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The 72nd Mechanized Brigade has defended Vuhledar for nearly two years, as Russian forces have been trying to capture the town since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russian troops are constantly pushing toward Vuhledar, attempting to advance from different directions along the front line, according to the Ukrainian commander.

"As soon as (Russian forces) find an opportunity to advance, they start to deploy their attack units there," he added.

Russia is using a variety of weapons in its assaults on Vuhledar, including guided aerial bombs, armored vehicles, cannon artillery, mortars, and first-person-view (FPV) drones, Oscar added. "All types of troops and all means available are being deployed by the Russian army in this direction," he said.

"The enemy has 'disposable' equipment. Every armored vehicle that approaches our positions is mostly burned, and there are assaults every day," he said.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on Sept. 24 that Russia has devastated the town of Vuhledar and is attempting to advance from the flanks.

The small mining town of Vuhledar has lied close to the front line since 2014 and has been well-fortified in case of further Russian aggression. Vuhledar has withstood numerous attacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022 and has become a key to Ukrainian defenses in the southern part of Donetsk Oblast.

"The loss of Vuhledar would be not only a morale blow for Ukraine since this city has resisted plenty of assaults since 2022, but also a very serious development that can potentially threaten the security of the entire southwestern portion of Donetsk Oblast not yet occupied, along with the threat to Pokrovsk's southern flank," Federico Borsari, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), told the Kyiv Independent.