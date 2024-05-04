Russian students studying in Finland detained on suspicion of exporting dual-use goods

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Russian students studying in Finland were detained for allegedly exporting unspecified dual-use goods - items that are suitable for military capabilities, Finnish outlet Yle reported on May 3.

No details were released as to which dual-use goods the students are accused of exporting. Dual-use goods typically refer to a wide-range of items, including technological and electrical components, chemicals, lithium batteries, motors and servomotors for drones, and other various equipment that can be used for military purposes.

The European Union has adopted various sanctions targeting dual-use goods, although it is currently unclear if the suspects are accused of violating international sanctions.

According to Yle, the three accused - two men both aged 25, and an 18-year-old woman - were detained on April 30 in the town of Kajaani.

The three students were detained in the dormitory of Kainuu Vocational College. According to investigators, all three suspects hold Russian citizenship.

The Kajaani City Court is slated to determine if formal charges will be filed in the coming days. The minimum prison term for illegally exporting good ranges between four months and four years.