Updated: Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the villages of Veletenske and Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on June 4, killing one person and injuring four, local authorities reported.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

Russian troops carried out the strike in the morning, targeting the center of Bilozerka, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 55-year-old woman, who was in the building at the moment of the attack, suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the stomach. She was hospitalized and is in a condition of moderate severity.

An 81-year-old woman was injured while she was standing in the street. She suffered a concussion and blast and head injuries.

Three shops, a cafe, and a car were damaged.

The number of victims in the strike on Bilozerka has risen to three as of around 2 p.m. local time. A 65-year-old woman came to the hospital with a blast injury, according to the local military administration.

A 45-year-old woman was confirmed injured around half an hour later, raising the total number of victims to four. She was hospitalized with a blast injury.

Another Russian strike targeted Veletenske at around 12:30 p.m. local time, the governor said.

An elderly woman was killed in the attack. She was in the yard of her house when the strike happened.

Veletenske and Bilozerka lie north of the Dnipro River delta across from the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

On the previous day, a Russian attack against the village of Tomyna Balka injured a man aged around 70, the regional military administration said.