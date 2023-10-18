Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched four artillery strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol on Oct. 18, injuring a 36-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The man is reportedly in stable condition and will be treated at home.

The attacks resulted in a fire at a local hotel, which was subsequently extinguished by emergency services, the governor said. Seven houses and four farm buildings also sustained damage, he added.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

This is not the first Russian attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 18. Russia targeted the Dnipro district earlier the same day, killing one person and injuring at least four others, Lysak said.