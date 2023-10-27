Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast village injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the village of Kindrashivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district on Oct. 27 injured a 67-year-old woman, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

The victim was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to her leg, according to the report.

Kindrashivka, a small settlement with a pre-war population of over 800 people, lies roughly 100 kilometers east of Kharkiv and only a few kilometers west of the front line.

The Kupiansk district is one of the main hot spots on the eastern front, as Russia has been concentrating a sizeable force in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction since the summer.

Due to the deteriorating security situation, Ukrainian authorities ordered on Oct. 26 the evacuation of children from 10 settlements in the Kupiansk district, including Kindrashivka.