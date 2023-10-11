Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast's Avdiivka kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out a strike against Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 11, killing one civilian and injuring two, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to prosecutors, Russian forces launched the attack in the town in the morning, targeting residential districts.

An 85-year-old man was killed on the porch of his house, and a 44-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were injured, the report said.

Both wounded residents were hospitalized, and the man is in intensive care, the prosecutors reported.

The front-line town of Avdiivka, less than 10 kilometers north of occupied Donetsk, is the site of heavy battles and a regular target of Russian strikes.

According to media reports, only 1,700 people of the town's pre-war population of 30,000 had remained in Avdiivka by March, as most of the residents fled the destruction caused by Russian aggression.