Russian strike against Kherson kills 2

A Russian artillery attack against Kherson on the morning of July 4 killed two people, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported.

The strike was reported to take place around 6 a.m. local time. Two residents, a man and a woman, sustained fatal injuries, the Prosecutor-General's Office wrote.

According to the report, residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

On July 3, Russian strikes against the village of Kindiika on Kherson's outskirts injured a married couple, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Earlier the same day, Russian shelling injured three civilians in a village near Stanislav, Kherson Oblast.