Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian state media: Strike on Donetsk damages building of occupation administration

by Dinara Khalilova September 18, 2023 6:13 PM 1 min read
A photo published by Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Donetsk Oblast's Mariupol, allegedly showing the occupation administration building reportedly damaged in a strike on Sept. 18, 2023. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the afternoon of Sept. 18, several explosions were heard in Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014, local Telegram channels reported.

Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast, claimed that a Ukrainian strike hit the center of Donetsk, allegedly damaging civilian infrastructure. Kyiv hasn't commented.

According to Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti, the building of Pushilin's illegal occupation administration sustained minor damages in the purported attack. Pushilin hasn't commented on these reports.

A collaborator and the head of the city occupation administration, Alexey Kulemzin, alleged a "direct hit" on the roof of an administrative building on Pushkin Boulevard in central Donetsk.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Donetsk Oblast's Mariupol, published videos from local channels showing a pillar of smoke over the city and damages to a building that looks identical to the administration building filmed by a RIA Novosti journalist.

"Unfortunately, Pushilin is alive. It's strange how many times the administration has been hit, and he always survives," Andriushchenko added later.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast after months of heavy fighting
Key developments on Sept. 17: * Ukraine’s military says it liberated village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut * US senators: ‘Not sending ATACMS to Ukraine will only prolong war’ * UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely reinforcing defenses around Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Canada pledges nearly $…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.