Russian state media: Fire breaks out at storage facility in Norilsk

3,000 meters of storage facilities caught fire in the Russian city of Norilsk on May 11, according to Russian state media.

The reach of the fire "had doubled in a short time," according to local officials.

Norilsk is located in the Krasnoyarsk region in the far north of Russia.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.

No group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for the Norilsk fires.