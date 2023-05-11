Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian state media: Fire breaks out at storage facility in Norilsk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2023 9:49 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

3,000 meters of storage facilities caught fire in the Russian city of Norilsk on May 11, according to Russian state media.

The reach of the fire "had doubled in a short time," according to local officials.

Norilsk is located in the Krasnoyarsk region in the far north of Russia.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.

No group has stepped forward to claim responsibility for the Norilsk fires.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
