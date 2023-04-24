Russian state media: Drone with explosives falls near Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone allegedly filled with explosives fell in a forest belt in the Moscow region, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on April 24, citing a source in law enforcement.

According to the source, the drone was discovered the day before, and it was broken in half.

Russian media outlet Baza reported that it was allegedly a Ukrainian-produced drone that ran out of fuel. Kyiv hasn’t commented on the incident.

According to Baza, a local woman found the drone near her house.

Overnight on April 24, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine’s Sevastopol, claimed the Crimean city had been attacked by surface drones.