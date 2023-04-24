Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian occupying authority claims drone attack on Sevastopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2023 5:51 AM 1 min read
Sevastopol came under attack by surface drones on April 24 at around 3:30 a.m., Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine’s Sevastopol, claimed.

“Our fleet is now repelling an attack by surface drones from a foreign raid,” he said, referring to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. “All city services are on standby.”

Razvozhaev alleged that one of the drones was destroyed and the other self-combusted.

No casualties or damage were reported. No further information was provided.

Explosions were last reported in occupied Sevastopol on Feb. 17, when Razvozhaev claimed that Russian air defense had shot down a drone over the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant.

Balaklava is home to the so-called “Object 825,” which was a Soviet underwater base for submarines.

Since August 2022, explosions have been heard regularly in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.