Russian occupying authority claims drone attack on Sevastopol

Sevastopol came under attack by surface drones on April 24 at around 3:30 a.m., Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine’s Sevastopol, claimed.

“Our fleet is now repelling an attack by surface drones from a foreign raid,” he said, referring to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. “All city services are on standby.”

Razvozhaev alleged that one of the drones was destroyed and the other self-combusted.

No casualties or damage were reported. No further information was provided.

Explosions were last reported in occupied Sevastopol on Feb. 17, when Razvozhaev claimed that Russian air defense had shot down a drone over the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant.

Balaklava is home to the so-called “Object 825,” which was a Soviet underwater base for submarines.

Since August 2022, explosions have been heard regularly in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol.