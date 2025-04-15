In first such ruling, Russian soldier reportedly jailed for 15 years for surrendering to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian court has sentenced Roman Ivanishin, a soldier from Sakhalin, to 15 years in a maximum security prison for surrendering to Ukrainian forces, Russian pro-state media outlet Kommersant reported on April 15, citing an undisclosed source.

The case marks the first known conviction in Russia for voluntary surrender during the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ivanishin, who served in the 39th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade deployed in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, was captured by Ukrainian troops near the village of Stepne on June 10, 2023.

The soldier was released in January 2024 as part of a prisoner exchange involving 248 Russian service members. Upon his return, Russian authorities detained and charged Ivanishin with voluntary surrender, an additional attempt to surrender, and desertion.

The South Sakhalin Garrison Military Court also stripped him of his rank of junior sergeant. Prosecutors had requested a 16-year sentence. Ivanishin pleaded not guilty and denied the charges.

The court convicted Ivanishin following 15 hearings. The proceedings were closed to the public, and details of the prosecution's case and the defense's arguments were not disclosed.

Ivanishin, a civilian mountain master before his army service, had no prior military experience.