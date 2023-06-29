Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military launched attacks against four border communities in Sumy Oblast on June 28, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russian shelling struck the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, and Yunakiv, according to the administration.

A total of 36 explosions were recorded across the four communities, the post said, resulting from mortar attacks, artillery shelling, and mines.

According to preliminary reports from the communities, the attacks caused no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

The same four communities came under fire earlier this week, when Russians attacked the border on June 25.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Since Ukraine liberated parts of the region from occupation in April 2022, Russian troops have targeted the oblast with daily attacks.