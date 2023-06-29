Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert June 29, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military launched attacks against four border communities in Sumy Oblast on June 28, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Russian shelling struck the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, and Yunakiv, according to the administration.

A total of 36 explosions were recorded across the four communities, the post said, resulting from mortar attacks, artillery shelling, and mines.

According to preliminary reports from the communities, the attacks caused no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

The same four communities came under fire earlier this week, when Russians attacked the border on June 25.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Since Ukraine liberated parts of the region from  occupation in April 2022, Russian troops have targeted the oblast with daily attacks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
