Russian forces shell 6 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six border communities in Sumy Oblast on June 25, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, and Yunakiv came under fire, according to the administration.

According to the post, a total of 76 explosions were recorded across the six communities, including mortar attacks, artillery fire, and mines.

One civilian was injured as a result of one of the shelling in Myropillia. Two residential buildings, a garage, and a car were also damaged.

No other casualties were reported in the other communities.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.