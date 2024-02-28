Skip to content
Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills woman

by Martin Fornusek February 28, 2024 6:12 PM 1 min read
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as seen from the streets of Nikopol, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 6, 2023.
Illustrative purposes only: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as seen from the streets of Nikopol, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 6, 2023. (Amadeusz Swierk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia launched an artillery strike against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 28, killing a 61-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The attack took place during the afternoon, the governor said. Further consequences are being determined.

"Again, the blood of civilians is on the occupiers' hands. Terrorists cannot wash away what they have done," Lysak wrote on social media.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia targeted Nikopol and the surrounding area also overnight and on Feb. 27, inflicting damage but no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
