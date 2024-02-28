Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an artillery strike against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 28, killing a 61-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The attack took place during the afternoon, the governor said. Further consequences are being determined.

"Again, the blood of civilians is on the occupiers' hands. Terrorists cannot wash away what they have done," Lysak wrote on social media.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia targeted Nikopol and the surrounding area also overnight and on Feb. 27, inflicting damage but no casualties.