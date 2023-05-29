Russian shelling of Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, kills civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the villages of Kozatske and Zolota Balka in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast on May 29, the regional administration reported.

A 61-year-old man was killed in his house as a result of the Kozatske shelling, according to the report.

Russian forces struck Zolota Balka about ten times, damaging a house and outbuildings, the administration added. No casualties in this village have been reported.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.