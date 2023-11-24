Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 1, injures 1

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 24, 2023 6:19 PM 1 min read
Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin (C) during the meeting of the regional defense council on Oct. 13, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on the village of Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 24 killed a 50-year-old man and injured a 44-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces reportedly carried out the attack at around 4 p.m.

The man was killed in the street, and the woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and blast injuries, the governor said.

No further details on the consequences of the attack were provided.

Dniprovske lies at the Dnipro River, around 10 kilometers west of Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day resulted in three people killed and 11 injured, including three children, Prokudin reported early on Nov. 24.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
