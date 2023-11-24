Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 3, injure 11, including 3 children

by Nate Ostiller November 24, 2023 1:08 PM 1 min read
The children's library in Kherson after a Russian strike on Nov. 24, 2023. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks since the morning of Nov. 23 in Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured 11, including 3 children, as well as damaging a children's library, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Nov. 24.

Russian forces used a variety of different weapons, including artillery, tanks, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, aircraft, and drones.

The children's library in Kherson received a direct hit, damaging the front of the building, but there were no casualties. Prokudin said it would be repaired.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:40 PM

NYT: Putin open to ceasefire if Russia keeps occupied territories.

Putin's sought ceasefire would mean Russia would keep the territories it illegally occupies in Ukraine, where the population is subject to abductions and summary executions. Ukraine laid out its 10-point "peace formula" in November 2022. One of the key points as a precondition for starting peace talks is the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
4:03 PM

Polish farmers to suspend blockade of border on Dec. 24, truckers won't.

Polish farmers will suspend protests at the Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint starting Dec. 24, said Michal Kolodziejczak, Polish deputy minister of agriculture. However, Reuters reported that truckers will continue blockades at three crossings and will allow fewer trucks to pass than earlier.
2:44 PM

Explosions reported in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi.

Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles from Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television. A Russian missile was shot down near Dnipro, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
1:26 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.
