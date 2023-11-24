Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 3, injure 11, including 3 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks since the morning of Nov. 23 in Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured 11, including 3 children, as well as damaging a children's library, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Nov. 24.

Russian forces used a variety of different weapons, including artillery, tanks, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, aircraft, and drones.

The children's library in Kherson received a direct hit, damaging the front of the building, but there were no casualties. Prokudin said it would be repaired.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.