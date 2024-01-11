Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against Kherson on Jan. 11, injuring a woman in her late 80s, officials reported.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman was hospitalized and is in moderate condition, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration.

"She was diagnosed with contusion and craniocerebral and explosive injuries," Mrochko said on his Telegram channel.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over the past day, Russian attacks injured three people in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on Jan. 11.