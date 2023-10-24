Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast's village kills 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike on the village of Podoly in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district on Oct. 24, killing two civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The victims were two men aged 57 and 50, the governor said. The attack also damaged a building and two cars, he added.

The village of Podoly lies on the eastern outskirts of Kupiansk, roughly 100 kilometers east of Kharkiv and almost 40 kilometers southwest of the Russian border.

Russia has been concentrating a large force in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction since the summer and recently launched major attacks along the entire eastern front.

Over the course of Oct. 23, Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured at least four people, Syniehubov reported.