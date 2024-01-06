Skip to content
Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol kills 1 civilian, injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2024 12:09 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 6, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Jan. 6, killing a 45-year-old man and injuring two other people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The two injured victims reportedly include a 16-year-old girl and a 66-year-old man.

Six farm buildings, 13 houses, cars, power lines, and gas pipes were damaged in the attack, Lysak said.

Further consequences of the attack are being determined.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The city came under Russian attacks also overnight on Jan. 5-6 and on the previous day, though no casualties were reported.

Comments

