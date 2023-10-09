Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian shelling of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast kills 1

by Rachel Amran October 9, 2023 5:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Antonivka, a northeastern suburb of Kherson, killing a 50-year-old man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 8.

That same day Governor Prokudin reported that a Russian attack on the village of Kindyika in Kherson Oblast injured an 11-year-old girl. Three elderly women were already wounded in a shelling on the same village earlier that day.

Russian shelling has wounded 16 people, including a 9-month-old baby, in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast suffers regular Russian attacks as the invading troops continue to hold the region's left-bank side of the Dnipro River.

On Oct. 5, a Russian strike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast damaged a hospital and injured two medical workers.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
