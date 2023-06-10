Russian shelling kills firefighter, wounds one more

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces killed a firefighter and wounded another one in Kharkiv Oblast as the two men tried to put out a blaze caused by Russia's previous shelling.

Mykhailo Piskun, 29, was killed after being fired upon by Russian forces while doing his work, according to the region's emergency services, who described him as brave.

A fellow firefighter and rescuer, Ivan Moskaliuk, took multiple wounds and was hospitalized, according to the statement.

Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian volunteers at many points during the war.