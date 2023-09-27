Russian shelling kills 1, injures 4 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used tanks, high explosive aerial bombs, and guided munitions in attacks in civilian areas of Donetsk Oblast that killed one and injured four others on Sept. 27, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on Facebook.

The shelling occurred in the towns of Kostyantynivka and Toretsk and the village of Kalynivka in the Chasiv Yar community. The shelling injured three women, aged 61, 76, and 81, and one man aged 36.

In addition to the casualties, more than two dozen civilian buildings and other pieces of infrastructure were damaged.

Earlier in the day on Sept. 27, a number of other strikes were reported in nine different oblasts, killing one civilian and injuring 17 others.

One of the strikes also occurred in Donetsk Oblast- one person was wounded in Orlivka in Russian attacks, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.