Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian attacks on settlements near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 7 killed one person and injured two, including a teenager, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the report, Russian troops targeted the villages of Senkove and Nechvolodivka with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

A 17-year-old teenager was injured in Senkove, while in Nechvolodivka, a 50-year-old resident was killed, and a woman was injured.

The attack on Nechvolodivka also damaged some residential and household buildings, prosecutors said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 7. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/Telegram)

Liberated from Russian occupation in the September 2022 Ukrainian counteroffensive, Kupiansk has been a critical target for renewed Russian offensives, as it serves as a key logistics hub for a potential push further south or west.

On Jan. 5, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its assessment that in the coming weeks, Russian forces may scale up offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast in an attempt to seize Kupiansk.