Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko January 7, 2024 9:51 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 7. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on settlements near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 7 killed one person and injured two, including a teenager, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the report, Russian troops targeted the villages of Senkove and Nechvolodivka with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

A 17-year-old teenager was injured in Senkove, while in Nechvolodivka, a 50-year-old resident was killed, and a woman was injured.

The attack on Nechvolodivka also damaged some residential and household buildings, prosecutors said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 7. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/Telegram)

Liberated from Russian occupation in the September 2022 Ukrainian counteroffensive, Kupiansk has been a critical target for renewed Russian offensives, as it serves as a key logistics hub for a potential push further south or west.

On Jan. 5, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its assessment that in the coming weeks, Russian forces may scale up offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast in an attempt to seize Kupiansk.

Military: Russia committing more reserves in attempt to capture Kupiansk
Russia is aiming to capture Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast due to its importance as a logistical hub for a potential offensive westwards, Volodymyr Fito, the head of the Army’s public relations service, said on air on Dec. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
Ukraine news

4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
