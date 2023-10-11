Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian drone strikes cemetery in Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 workers

by Nate Ostiller October 11, 2023 4:07 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a drone strike on a funeral vehicle in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 11, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor General's office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone struck a funeral vehicle at a cemetery in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Oct. 11, injuring three cemetery workers, the Prosecutor General's office of Kherson Oblast reported.

The attack appeared to be intentionally targeted at the vehicle.

At the time of this publication, the severity of the injuries sustained is unclear, but one of the workers was hospitalized.  

Russian forces routinely attack civilians and other civilian infrastructure that have no military value, including funerals.

On Oct. 5, a Russian Iskander missile struck a funeral ceremony in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least 55 people, in what became the deadliest strike on Ukrainian civilians in 2023.

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
