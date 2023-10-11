Russian drone strikes cemetery in Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 workers

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone struck a funeral vehicle at a cemetery in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Oct. 11, injuring three cemetery workers, the Prosecutor General's office of Kherson Oblast reported.

The attack appeared to be intentionally targeted at the vehicle.

At the time of this publication, the severity of the injuries sustained is unclear, but one of the workers was hospitalized.

Russian forces routinely attack civilians and other civilian infrastructure that have no military value, including funerals.

On Oct. 5, a Russian Iskander missile struck a funeral ceremony in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least 55 people, in what became the deadliest strike on Ukrainian civilians in 2023.