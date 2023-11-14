Skip to content
Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman

by Martin Fornusek November 14, 2023 10:05 AM 1 min read
Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin (C) during the meeting of the regional defense council on Oct. 13, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on the Korabel municipal district of Kherson on Nov. 14 injured a 54-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

There were no details provided on further consequences of the attack at the moment.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured 15 others, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
