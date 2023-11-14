Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on the Korabel municipal district of Kherson on Nov. 14 injured a 54-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

There were no details provided on further consequences of the attack at the moment.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed three people and injured 15 others, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.