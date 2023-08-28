Russian shelling injures 3 in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were injured by Russian shelling on Aug. 28 in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast.

Over the course of the day, Russian forces shelled the region 23 times, resulting in 156 recorded explosions. The communities Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Esman, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Znob-Novgorodske, and Seredyna-Buda were shelled, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The three civilians were injured in the community of Seredyna-Buda, located along the Russian border, after a series of mortars damaged a city library, an administrative building, and a private residential building.

This follows the shelling of eight communities in the Sumy region yesterday that resulted in 171 explosions.

Russian forces withdrew from Sumy Oblast in April of last year, though the shelling continues almost daily.