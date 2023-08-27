Russian forces strike 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities on the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 27, causing 171 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired at the border 22 times, striking the communities of Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Esman, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pisaryvka, and Putyvl.

The attacks damaged a private house in Seredyna-Buda.

No other casualties or damage were reported.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched various weapons at the border, including missiles, mortar, and mines.

Multiple attacks happen almost every day in Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia to the northeast.