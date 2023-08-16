Russian shelling damages home in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, causing 172 explosions and damaging a private home, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The attacks targeted the border communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna Buda, Esman, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Mykolaivka, Khotin, and Novoslobidske.

In the rural community of Mykolaivka, artillery shelling damaged a private house.

Russian forces deployed artillery, mortars, mines, and grenade launchers throughout the day.

No other casualties or damages to property were reported.

For over a year, the communities in Sumy Oblast along Ukraine's northeastern border have suffered daily attacks from the Russian military. It is common for attacks to cause hundreds of explosions per day.