Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Study: Sanctions on Russia expected to bite in 2023 but more can be done

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2023 1:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sanctions on Russia may reach a turning point in 2023, but there are opportunities to toughen them, according to an international working group studying their impact.

The working group is led by Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak and includes the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul, and experts from the Kyiv School of Economics.

The study found that the sanctions' impact had a significant start-up lag but is now having a substantial effect on the Russian economy, the Office of the President reported in a summary of the findings.

The balance payment surplus was down 60% from the second to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the trend appears to have continued into 2023, the researchers found.

The ruble lost 20% of its value since November, which sets the stage for higher consumer prices at a time when fewer Russians can afford them.

The study also concluded that the Kremlin is burning through its National Welfare Fund and may be out by the end of the year.

Receivables from oil and gas are expected to fall by 50% in 2023.

"At the same time, the sanctions regime is still far from exhausting its potential and needs constant updating and improvement. Further steps towards new sanctions restrictions must be applied,” the authors concluded.

Yermak said that the international group is working on reducing price caps for Russian hydrocarbons and eliminating sanction exemptions for certain Russian state-owned companies

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.