Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: Russia doubles defense spending plan for 2023

by Martin Fornusek August 4, 2023 12:17 PM 2 min read
A Russian T-14 Armata tank participates in a Victory Day Parade night rehearsal on Tverskaya street on May 4, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has doubled its defense spending plan for 2023 to more than $100 billion, which makes up one-third of all public expenditures, Reuters reported on Aug. 4.

In the first half of 2023, Russian defense spending amounted to 5.59 trillion rubles ($59 billion), which was 37.3% of a total of 14.97 trillion rubles ($156 billion) spent by the state in that period, Reuters said.

The news agency reported this by citing an exclusive document it has obtained as the Russian specific-sector expenditures are no longer public.

As Reuters pointed out, Russia's budget is in a $28 billion deficit, among other reasons due to decreasing export profits.

A large section of Russia's profits has been traditionally made up of oil and gas export revenues. The European market, previously a major target for these exports, is steadily drying up due to the Western pushback to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rising military costs could further widen this deficit, Reuters said.

In January and February of 2023, Russia's public data showed a defense spending of 2 trillion rubles ($21 billion), which was a 282% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
