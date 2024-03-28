Skip to content
Russian proxy: Russian warplane 'crashes' off Crimean coast

by Martin Fornusek March 28, 2024 5:38 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Sukhoi SU-27SMK flies during its flying display at the 46th International Paris Air Show on 17 June 2005 at Le Bourget Airport. (Pierre Verdy/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian military plane crashed into the sea near occupied Crimea, the Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed on March 28.

Razvozhayev alleged that the pilot ejected on time and was picked up by rescuers from the Sevastopol Rescue Service some 200 meters from the shore.

The Russian proxy head claimed that the pilot was unharmed and no civilian sites were damaged as a result of the crash. Razvozhayev did not specify the cause of the plane's crash nor the aircraft's type.

Earlier on March 28, Russian Telegram channels shared the purported footage of the burning and falling plane over the occupied peninsula and a parachute of the ejected pilot.

The alleged footage of a falling Russian warplane plane over occupied Crimea on March 28, 2024. (Baza/Telegram)

According to claims shared on the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, the plane was accidentally shot down by Russia's own forces. The channel alleged that the plane was downed over Sevastopol after taking off from the Belbek military airfield.

While the exact model of the plane is unclear, footage shared on Telegram channels shows what appears to be a fighter jet. Some channels identified the plane as a Su-35 or a Su-27.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Russia's Air Force suffered particularly heavy losses in late February and March, losing more than a dozen warplanes, including Su-34 fighter bombers, Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane.

Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in 2 weeks. How?
Ukraine reported the downing of 13 Russian warplanes within the last two weeks, among the highest Russian Air Force losses since the early days of the full-scale invasion. This list includes 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one more rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 ai…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
