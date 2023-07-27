Russian proxy claims Ukraine struck Tokmak in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-installed proxy leader of the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Vladimir Rogov said on Telegram on July 27 that Ukrainian forces had struck the Russian-held town of Tokmak.

According to Rogov, four rockets hit the city at around 5 p.m local time. Three projectiles exploded while the fourth fell near the railway station but did not detonate, he said.

Rogov claims that one person was injured in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

The city of Tokmak, which before the full-scale war held a population of almost 30,000, was captured by Russian forces in March 2022. It has since become an important logistics hub for Russian forces.

Tokmak lies around 20 to 25 kilometers from the front line as Ukraine's counteroffensive pushes south in an effort to liberate Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Rogov reported artillery attacks against Tokmak and another occupied city of Melitopol earlier in June.