The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian proxy claims one more missile targeting Crimea Bridge shot down as more explosions reported

by Daria Shulzhenko August 12, 2023 4:00 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Russian media outlets' earlier reports of Ukraine's strike on the Crimean Bridge, Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian proxy head of occupied Crimea, said that air defense had intercepted another missile over the Kerch Strait at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Earlier in the day, Aksyonov claimed that two missiles had been intercepted, adding that the Crimean Bridge was not damaged.

Krym Realii media outlet reported "new explosions in Kerch" at 3 p.m. The media later published videos that spotlight smoke in the sky "similar to the work of air defense."

According to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, traffic on the Crimea Bridge was halted "for the third time in the day."

Another independent Russian media outlet Astra reported that locals in Kerch have heard "at least eight explosions," adding that the smoke is seen around the bridge again.

The Crimean Bridge connects the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia's Krasnodar Krai. It was constructed after Russia occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014.

There have been increased attacks inside Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and on the territory of Russia in recent months.

Earlier in the day, an explosion was also reported in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while the Russian state media claimed that 20 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight in Crimea.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
