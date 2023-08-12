Russian proxy claims one more missile targeting Crimea Bridge shot down as more explosions reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Russian media outlets' earlier reports of Ukraine's strike on the Crimean Bridge, Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian proxy head of occupied Crimea, said that air defense had intercepted another missile over the Kerch Strait at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Earlier in the day, Aksyonov claimed that two missiles had been intercepted, adding that the Crimean Bridge was not damaged.

Krym Realii media outlet reported "new explosions in Kerch" at 3 p.m. The media later published videos that spotlight smoke in the sky "similar to the work of air defense."

According to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, traffic on the Crimea Bridge was halted "for the third time in the day."

Another independent Russian media outlet Astra reported that locals in Kerch have heard "at least eight explosions," adding that the smoke is seen around the bridge again.

The Crimean Bridge connects the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia's Krasnodar Krai. It was constructed after Russia occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014.

There have been increased attacks inside Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and on the territory of Russia in recent months.

Earlier in the day, an explosion was also reported in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while the Russian state media claimed that 20 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight in Crimea.