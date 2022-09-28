Russian proxies officially call for annexation by Russia after sham referendum results

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video address on Sept. 28, head Russian proxy in Luhansk Oblast Leonid Pasechnik called upon Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to officially pass a decree on the "joining" of the region to Russia.

Less than an hour later, head Russian proxy in Kherson Oblast Volodymyr Saldo also called for the region's annexation, according to Russian state media.

The announcements come after the conclusion of a four-day sham "referendum" process in occupied areas of Ukraine, in which residents voted at gunpoint on whether to join Russia. The official results of the illegal and blatantly fraudulent vote showed almost 100% of voters in the occupied territories choosing to join Russia.