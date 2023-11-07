Russian proxies claim Ukrainian rocket strike on Donetsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast and state media claimed that a Ukrainian rocket strike targeted occupied Donetsk in the afternoon of Nov. 7.

The city center was allegedly hit by three strikes from HIMARS launchers, said Denys Pushylin, the Russia-installed proxy head in Donetsk Oblast.

He claimed that the attack resulted in six people killed and 11 wounded.

Pushylin also said there was a direct hit to an occupation authorities building, and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Correspondents of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said that three to four blasts were heard in the city. The outlet published a video on social media, supposedly capturing what appeared to be incoming projectiles and smoke rising above the city in the aftermath.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russia has been occupying Donetsk, a major city in Ukraine's east, since the start of its aggression in 2014.