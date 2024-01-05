Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Russian oligarch skirts sanctions, buys new jet via Kazakhstan

by Abbey Fenbert January 6, 2024 12:55 AM 2 min read
Oleg Deripaska, Russian billionaire, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 4, 2021. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska purchased a business jet worth $36 million by evading sanctions through Kazakhstan, the independent Russian media outlet Verstka reported on Jan. 5.

Deripaska, billionaire and former president of the aluminum giant Rusal, was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 and by the U.K. in 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine nationalized Deripaska's business assets in February 2023.

A company associated with Deripaska, the Moscow-based firm Arsenal, bought a Falcon 7X jet from the Kazakh carrier Irtysh-Air and imported it to Russia in February 2023. The plane seats 14 passengers and is valued at $35.8 million.

Arsenal is registered in the same Moscow business park as Rusal. The firm is headed by 74-year-old Natalia Kalgashkina, who also previously worked for Rusal and other aluminum trading companies in Russia.

The business jet's flight patterns track with some of Deripaska's recent movements. It landed in Vladivostok on Sept. 11, 2023 and left the following evening, coinciding with Deripaska's attendance at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The jet, bearing the flight number RA-09618, also flew to Beijing from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, the same days that the oligarch attended a meeting of the Russian-Chinese Friendship Committee.

Verstka previously reported that Russian oligarch Alexander Tkachov evaded sanctions to purchase a $60 million airplane through Kyrgyzstan. German media reported in summer 2022 that many sanctioned businessmen were able to disguise ownership of private jets through hidden offshore companies.

Ukraine war latest: Military reports striking Russian arsenals in Crimea, cross-border raid inside Russia
Key developments on Jan. 5: * Military intelligence reports cross-border raid on Russian positions in Belgorod Oblast * Armed Forces report striking Russian arsenals in occupied Crimea * Governor claims Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with foreign-made missiles * Russian attacks target, damage f…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.