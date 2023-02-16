Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine nationalizes assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 9:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Feb. 16, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the nationalization of businesses owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska after a lawsuit from the Ministry of Justice.

The properties include the Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery, the Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry, Khust Quarry, and the Zhezheliv Quarry. The total value of Deripaska's assets seized is around Hr 10 billion ($271 million).

According to the SBU, Deripaska is part of the closest circles of Russia's military and political leadership. The oligarch attempted to hide his ownership of assets in Ukraine through controlled commercial structures in various regions of the country.

The SBU transferred the full profits of the enterprises over to the state under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Power Lines Bonus Ep. 10 — Reporting on corruption in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
